More demand for trade and business licences

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) has reported a significant increase in applications for trade and business licences last year.

The Trade and Business Licensing Board processed 14,890 trade and business applications in 2020, up from 11,634 in 2019. These included new grants, renewals and amendments. Applications for new grants totalled 3,861 in 2020, up from 2,982 in 2019.

Deputy Director Mitzi Watson-Jervis said the increase in new businesses last year came as a result of government temporarily waving the fees for trade and business licencing applications.

“We are still seeing a growth in applications which has caused some delays in processing both ordinary and expedited applications,” she said.

Watson-Jervis appealed to applicants to carefully review the information they submit to ensure efficient processing, noting that the amount of incorrect information that is uploaded onto the online system is “of some concern”.

“We are also asking the public to be patient with us as we expect to get back to normal turnabout times by the end first quarter in 2021,” she added.

Applications for trade and business licences can be submitted online at www.dci.gov.ky. Members of the public can contact DCI for trade and business and other licensing information via [email protected].