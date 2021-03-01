Home Election Poll: What infrastructure project should be prioritised?ElectionPoll: What infrastructure project should be prioritised?By Staff - March 1, 2021Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email What capital infrastructure project should Cayman prioritise over the next four years?New prisonCompletion of the landfillCruise berthing portCargo portRoad infrastructureNew sub-sea telecoms cableNew school spaceSolar farms/renewable energy facilitiesSewage systemPhoneThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.Subscribe nowRelated articlesMore from authorCOVID-19 vaccination schedule June 2021UPDATED: Half of Monday’s 12 positive COVID cases found at exit screeningCOVID-19 vaccination schedule 10 May – 31 MayLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This weekEditorial: Time’s up for dealing with sexual harassment June 3, 2021Sprinter Jaden Francis heads to University of South Florida June 2, 2021Olga Smith imprisoned for 7 years for stabbing death June 4, 2021