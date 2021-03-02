Candidate Kenrick Webster’s election poster defaced

Vandals have defaced one of George Town West candidate Kenrick Webster’s election posters.

The poster, placed on John Greer Boulevard, off Bobby Thompson Way, was found Tuesday morning with Webster’s face cut out and left lying on the ground beside it.

Webster, running as an independent candidate, told the Compass that he had been informed of the damage to the poster on Tuesday morning. He said he planned to report the matter to the police and to the Elections Office.

He said he did not know who would have defaced the campaign poster, but said he believes it was done “to discourage candidates”.

The damage to the poster appears to have happened overnight. This is the first report received of a candidate’s sign being defaced in the run-up to the 14 April election.

In the 2017 election, police investigated reports of at least five posters being vandalised.

Monday was Nomination Day in the Cayman Islands when 50 candidates officially declared their intention to run for office.

Webster is one of four candidates running in George Town West, along with incumbent David Wight, Ellio Solomon and Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden.

The police have confirmed to the Compass that Webster had reported the incident and they are investigating it.

The Compass has also reached out to the Elections Office for comment and is awaiting a response.