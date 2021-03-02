Monday, 1 March 2021 was another historic day for Cayman Islands democracy as candidates filed their nomination paperwork to become eligible to run for office in the 2021 General Election.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from Nomination Day 2021.

 

The Cayman Compass editorial team caught up with several candidates throughout the day:

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Sign in, or subscribe