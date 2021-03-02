Monday, 1 March 2021 was another historic day for Cayman Islands democracy as candidates filed their nomination paperwork to become eligible to run for office in the 2021 General Election.
Here are some of the sights and sounds from Nomination Day 2021.
Nomination Day 2021
1 of 51
The Cayman Compass editorial team caught up with several candidates throughout the day:
West Bay North candidate Bernie Bush
01:17
East End candidate Isaac Rankine
01:00
West Bay North candidate Rolston Anglin
00:49
George Town West candidate Kenrick Webster
00:19
McKeeva Bush, incumbent candidate for West Bay West
05:01
George Town North candidate Johann Moxam
01:44
George Town West candidate Ellio Solomon
00:42
North Side incumbent Ezzard Miller
00:42
North Side candidate Debra Broderick
00:43
West Bay West candidate Mario Ebanks
00:56
East End candidate McCleary Frederick
00:53
East End incumbent Arden McClean
01:01
George Town Central incumbent Kenneth Bryan
01:00
Bodden Town East incumbent Dwayne Seymour
00:51
Newlands candidate Wayne Panton
00:30
Savannah candidate Heather Bodden
00:44
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.