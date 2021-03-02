Woman arrested in police assault case

A woman who was throwing rocks at passing cars and who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was arrested Saturday night after allegedly attacking two police officers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, police said that officers had gone to Safehaven Drive on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway shortly before 11pm after receiving a 911 call about a woman throwing rocks at vehicles on the road.

When police arrived, the RCIPS said, the woman “reacted irrationally and showed heightened anxiety” when approached by the uniformed officers, and she ran into the roadway towards oncoming traffic.

The RCIPS said the officers temporarily stopped traffic on the road and apprehended the woman for her safety.

“The woman became extremely hostile and assaulted the officers during their efforts, causing both officers minor injuries,” the police statement said.

Police said it was later discovered that the woman was in violation of her court order and she was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a court order, as well as suspicion of assaulting police.

She was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for medical assessment and later safely removed to the detention centre, and will appear in court later, the RCIPS stated.