Time to let vaccinated travellers in without quarantine

Although I fully supported the government’s standing and protocol for travellers to the island for the past 12 months, I think it is about time that they take more of a scientific look at what they are doing once the population of those aged 60 and over reach a 90% vaccination rate.

It has now been over a year since I have been able to return to my home in Cayman, since I can’t afford the luxury of just camping out in my home for 14 days. The lowering of the quarantine time from 14 days to 10 days and requesting that a traveller be vaccinated as well is just not scientific.

I could understand, if the person is not vaccinated, that a 10-day or even a 14-day quarantine was – and may be – in order. But to have someone quarantined for 10-14 days with a full complement of their vaccines is not scientific. I hope the government realises the problems their constrictive attitude is having on those of us that need to get back on island. Many issues mount up for us including inspections of cars, insurance, damage to our homes and the security of our property.

We long for this pandemic to be over, like the entire world does. But putting the constraints on us, who need to return to Cayman, gives cause for people to understand and reflect on the power the government wields on individuals, in a seemingly dictator-like role, when the message is not coherent and against what is medically advised.

Gary Kutay