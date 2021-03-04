Pink Ladies fashion show and sale raises funds for NCVO

The Annual Pink Ladies Fashion Show and an accompanying sale involving more than 1,000 items of clothing has raised funds for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations’ Children Services.

Some 130 Pink Ladies and friends gathered at the Cayman Turtle Centre on Saturday afternoon, 20 Feb., for the fashion show and clothing sale.

The event was coordinated by Veronique Sokohl and featured a sale of donated gently worn clothes, shoes, bags and accessories, as well as a catwalk show with 14 models, led by Pink Ladies director Selma Silva and her daughter Sabrina.

The catwalk parade featured four sections choreographed by Sokohl to showcase some of the best donated outfits, which ranged from beachwear to evening wear.

The final total of funds raised is not yet available, organisers said.

The money will go towards the costs of refurbishments and improvements at the NCVO’s foster home and pre-school.