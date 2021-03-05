Deal inked to shoot three films in Cayman

Two overseas production companies have signed a three-movie deal to film on location in Cayman.

Producers William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, president of Darius Films, today issued a press release announcing a three-picture production deal between their two companies.

The films will all be shot in Cayman as part of an agreement with the Cayman Islands Film Commission, the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, and Dart Enterprises, according to the press release.

This is the first time the Cayman Islands has entered into a multi-production deal and it marks a major turning point in the territory’s emerging film industry, the release said, adding, “Stringent COVID-19 guidelines have helped the Cayman Islands become a COVID safe zone.”

‘Blue Iguana’ will be the first film produced under the deal. The comedy, on which shooting will begin on Grand Cayman on 8 March, will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde, from a script by Matthew Dressel.

The movie stars Joel David Moore (James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’), Bob Saget (‘Full House’, ‘Fuller House’), Jason Jones (TBS comedy series ‘The Detour’, HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’), Carly Chaikin (‘Mr. Robot’), and Mary Lynn Rajskub (Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Punch-Drunk Love’, Fox Searchlight Pictures’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and TV’s ’24’).

“We are delighted to announce this first-ever multi-picture collaboration with the Government of the Cayman Islands,” Santor said, in the press release. “Their vision to develop and foster a robust film industry is very exciting, while offering a safe and secure place for production in these unprecedented times.

“Both the Cayman Islands Government and Dart Enterprises have worked tremendously hard to see this through and have been incredibly welcoming and we couldn’t have got this far without the amazing collaboration and support from Eric Bush and Jackie Doak.”

In the press release, the film companies cited Cayman’s successful COVID-suppression protocol as part of the decision to shoot movies here.

“I’m always happy to be in production – anytime, anywhere. But to be in production in a Covid-free country which also happens to be a tropical paradise with this talented group of individuals? I couldn’t be happier or more excited,” Tabarrok said.

Under the comprehensive production deal, the Cayman government has facilitated access to multiple locations across the islands, hotel support for visiting cast and crew, and expedited work permits and essential administration to allow production to start on time. Strategic partner Dart Enterprises is also providing hospitality and logistical support.

Eric Bush, chief officer in the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, said in the release, “I am delighted that the Cayman Islands has become a true contender in the highly competitive arena of global film production. This multi-film project will contribute immensely to Cayman’s growing film industry.”

According to the synopsis of ‘Blue Iguana’, Daniel Powell’s plan to reconnect with his siblings hits a snag when he discovers they all want to kill him for his inheritance.

“As the brothers and sisters are forced to spend the weekend together at the family beach house on the Cayman Islands, one thing becomes painfully clear: Daniel’s going to find out what family means, even if it kills him,” the press release said.