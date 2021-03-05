McLaughlin announces 11 alliance candidates

Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday night announced the official line-up of the alliance that is running with the Progressives party in the 14 April general election.

Speaking at Bodden Town East incumbent Dwayne Seymour’s election rally, McLaughlin said eight Progressives members, as well as Seymour and Austin Harris, who were both members of the coalition government before Parliament was dissolved last month, and Vincent Frederick, would be participating in the coalition campaign launch on Saturday, 13 March.

The Progressives members running for re-election are McLaughlin, Roy McTaggart, Juliana O’Connor Connolly – all three of whom supported Seymour at his public meeting on Thursday – Moses Kirkconnell, Joey Hew, Barbara Conolly and David Wight, while Frank Cornwall is running for the first time.

McLaughlin said the Progressives also planned to hold their party conference dinner at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on Friday, 12 March.

Among the others who turned out to endorse Seymour were former MLAs Lucille Seymour and Mark Scotland.

No official coalition members are running in any of the four West Bay constituencies, nor in Savannah, Newlands, North Side or East End.

Following comments made by the premier about negotiations with potential alliance partners when Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers announced her intention not to run for re-election in West Bay South last month, some had speculated that Andre Ebanks, former head of Cayman’s UK office, was likely to be part of the coalition team.

However, neither Ebanks nor his opponent, former Digicel CEO Raul Nicholson-Coe, both of whom held campaign rallies in West Bay on Thursday night, were among the 11 alliance members named by McLaughlin.