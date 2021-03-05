UPDATE: Missing swimmer located and in ‘good health’

A swimmer reported missing this morning has been located and is in “good health”.

Police have confirmed that Cole Morgan, a national swimmer, has been found and is safe and well.

In a statement, the RCIPS said they, along with the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, thanked “all Emergency services and members of the public who attended or offered assistance”.

Earlier, on Friday 5 March, emergency responders launched a search in the Spotts area when the swimmer was reported missing.

According to 911 officials, they received a report about the missing swimmer around 8:53am. The location given was off Mariner’s Cove, near Poindexter Road.

A search of the area was conducted and some of the swimmer’s belongings were found along the shoreline. Police, fire service, coast guard and the marine unit conducted searches on land and sea. The police helicopter was also called in.