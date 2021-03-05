Two men from West Bay were arrested on Wednesday for drug-related offences.

A 49-year-old man from West Bay was taken into custody and later bailed, after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine), possession of ganja and other drug-related offences, according to a press release issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Officers from teams across the RCIPS made the arrest following searches of two homes along Watercourse Road, in which several packets of substances believed to be crack cocaine were seized, along with two suspected potted ganja plants. A bottle containing unknown tablets was also uncovered during the operation and will be tested.

Earlier, police also arrested an 18-year-old man, on suspicion of possession and consumption of a controlled drug (ganja).

The searches were conducted by uniform officers from West Bay Police Station, the Criminal Investigations Department, K-9 Unit and Community Policing Department.

Both men have been bailed pending further investigation.