As political meetings increase, Cayman’s Standards in Public Life Commission is calling on political candidates to follow ethical principles on the campaign trail and in office.

The Commission, through a statement Friday, said it is “imperative that all political hopefuls, in line with the abovementioned principles, uphold high ethical standards of integrity throughout the election process and once appointed to office”.

It pointed candidates to the importance of Schedule 2 of the Standards in Public Life Act, which outlines the Nolan Principles/The Seven Principles of Public Life.

These are the principles that all persons to whom the Act applies shall comply with when acting in their professional public roles and conducting their professional public duties, it said.

“The principles include: Selflessness, Integrity, Objectivity, Accountability, Openness, Honesty and Leadership. These principles are paramount in the decision-making process of the public’s interest and should be promoted and supported by all seeking public leadership within our Islands,” it said.

This year, for the first time, candidates seeking election were required to file declarations of interest following the coming into force of the Standards in Public Life Act.

All candidates filed their declarations ahead of handing in their nomination forms.

However, the Commission reminded that all candidates, in accordance with section 11(3) of the Standards law, are required to submit an amendment to declaration if there are any changes to a candidate’s interests, assets, income and liabilities.

This must be done within 30 days, the Commission said.

Additionally, the Commission reiterated the importance of developing a Parliamentary Code of Conduct. There has been discussions for some time on developing a ministerial code, however one is yet to materialise.

The Commission said it “encourages candidates to keep this at top of mind as the country continues to make great strides toward enhanced democracy and good governance”.

For more information on the Nolan Principles/ The Seven Principles in Public Life, candidates may visit http://www.standardsinpubliclifecommission.ky/nolan-principles