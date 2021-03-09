Over the past two decades, Cayman’s legislators have dedicated countless days of debate to discuss proposals put forward by backbenchers or opposition members.

Multiple ideas – some good, some bad, some indifferent – have been raised through private member’s motions, the statutory mechanism for politicians that are not part of the government to have their suggestions considered.

Some proposals put forward include that Cayman should have a Referendum Law, that there should be feasibility studies for major developments and that the health insurance system should be fundamentally reformed.

As Cayman approaches another general election, we combed the archives to examine some of the proposals that remain most relevant today. Scroll through the digital presentation to find out what became of these suggestions.