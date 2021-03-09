Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Harbour Drive

This picture is of Harbour Drive in the 1980s, courtesy of John Doak. The building on the far left is Island Taste – known for its great food and views of the waterfront from the second floor dining area.

According to Craig Merren, the green building on the right was the location of John Clayton Merren’s pressing shop – the first dry-cleaning business in Cayman, which opened in the 1950s. When John Clayton passed away, it was subsequently used as a storage facility.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].