Grills are heating up for Seaspice culinary event

Tickets for the Seaspice culinary gala, being held at the Kimpton’s Beach Deck venue on Saturday, are selling at a brisk pace.

The all-inclusive event promises multiple restaurant stations, signature cocktails and a wine and prosecco bar, with entertainment by Cayman’s own Swanky Kitchen Band.

The event was created to support the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, while raising funds for the ARK Foundation and Feed Our Future.

Raffle tickets are also on sale, and buyers do not have to attend Seaspice to get them. They are $25 each, with a chance to win an exclusive, luxury helicopter trip for six to Cayman Brac with lunch at Le Soleil D’or.

Some of the restaurants taking part in Seaspice include the Cracked Conch, Peppers, Agua, Bàcaro, and Tukka, as well as vegan and vegetarian creations by ZEST. There will also be a dessert pavilion with a multitude of fine gelato ice creams and authentic French crepes by Andiamo at The Ritz-Carlton.

The event starts at 6pm and runs until midnight. Entry tickets are $200 each and are limited to 500 attendees, so buy yours now before they sell out.

Tickets for the Seaspice festival and raffle tickets can be purchased online from Eventpro at eventpro.ky/seaspice.