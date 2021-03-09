A new development in West Bay is rolling out the welcome mat for a townhome community that embraces stylish living with a nod to Caymanian tradition.

It’s called The Meadows at Batabano.

An official groundbreaking ceremony took place 8 March to mark the start of this development spearheaded by Kris Bergstrom with his partners Marcus Cumber and James Bergstrom.

The development will be project-managed and built by Edgewater Development with properties listed on CIREBA exclusively by Edgewater Properties. The Edgewater Group is an award-winning boutique property venture headed by husband-and-wife team Kris and Debi Bergstrom.

Kris Bergstrom thanked Cayman National Bank for its faith in the project as providers of the development financing.

The development will exude Caymanian charm while incorporating modern interiors and top-tier amenities for the best of island living.

The Meadows at Batabano is aimed at first-time Caymanian buyers, families and professionals. The community comprises 113 townhomes with one, two and three-storey options.

There are five different townhome designs, each named after fruit found in Cayman – Mango, Calabash, Naesberry, Breadfruit and Sea Grape.

The development will make the most of its natural surroundings with lush landscaping and inviting outdoor living spaces.

It features two expansive swimming pools – one Olympic-style and the other resort-style.

Other outstanding amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, outdoor fitness course, a lake with a water feature, games room, clubhouses, an outdoor kitchen, and on-site manager’s office.

It is located at the end of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on Batabano Road, close to shops, restaurants and supermarkets. It’s just a five-minute drive to Public Beach on Seven Mile and only 10 minutes to Camana Bay and downtown George Town.

Shining with Caymanian pride, the groundbreaking of The Meadows at Batabano signals the beginning of what will become one of the most enviable addresses in West Bay.

To find out more about this development, call (345) 946-3343, email [email protected] or visit www.themeadows.ky.