Brac gets new fire truck

One of Cayman’s new fire trucks was delivered to Cayman Brac over the weekend.

The new Oshkosh fire truck arrived on Saturday aboard a barge and was received by Divisional Officer Witney Tatum and other firemen.

Sister Islands MPs Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly were on hand for the arrival.

Kirkconnell, in a post on his official Facebook page Saturday, said, “Today we continue on the path of making sure our Emergency Services are equipped with the necessary equipment to save lives across the 3 Cayman Islands.”

The vehicle was one of three new trucks added to the Cayman Islands Fire Service fleet in 2020.

The Cayman Compass was told last year these new trucks, called Oshkosh Strikers, were part of the ongoing modernisation of fire-and-rescue vehicles and equipment, and will support the improved safety of passengers and crew at Owen Roberts International Airport and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

Back in December the Fire Service replaced and expanded its domestic fire-fighting fleet with seven new vehicles: three tankers and four rapid intervention vehicles.

The three tankers cost US$632,734 each, while the four rapid intervention vehicles each cost US$271,711. The old tankers were replaced after 13-to-15 years of service.

Another tanker will also be ordered for the Brac this year, according to a government statement issued in December.

Last year, a disposal plan was finalised for the old vehicles, which included auctioning some vehicles to local bidders for parts, reallocating others for special jobs such as landfill fires, and resale to international bidders.

The replacement of the domestic fleet followed the upgrade of the aviation fleet last September at a cost of US$3.476 million.