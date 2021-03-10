Travel Cayman’s Tasha Ebanks Garcia named Cayman UK rep

Travel Cayman Director Tasha Ebanks Garcia will be heading across the pond as Cayman’s new representative to the UK and Europe, Government has confirmed.

Ebanks Garcia will take over from André Ebanks, who left the post last month to pursue political aspirations. He is currently contesting the West Bay South constituency.

The Travel Cayman programme director’s appointment comes roughly two weeks after Charles Parchment was confirmed as Cayman’s acting representative in Britain following Ebanks’s resignation.

The Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, in its statement, said Ebanks Garcia was selected following a recent recruitment process.

Ebanks Garcia, who led the project to develop and operationalise the Travel Cayman programme, welcomed the new posting.

“As a multigenerational Caymanian, and a former Miss Cayman Islands, I look forward to representing the Cayman Islands overseas, not just as a civil servant, but as a member of our community. Undoubtedly, Cayman faces numerous challenges, but also has a myriad of possibilities through developing closer ties with the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. In that context, I truly am honored to represent my country and my Government,” she said.

The media statement added that Cayman Islands Government offices are being established in North America, Europe, and Hong Kong this year and announcements of the appointments for Representatives, Deputy Representatives and progress on the opening of these offices “will be made in due course”.

The UK representative leads the Cayman Islands Government Office based in London and oversees the staff cohort. The office serves numerous functions to advance the interests of the Government and people of the Cayman Islands, the statement said.

Ministry Chief Officer Eric Bush explained that the United Kingdom continues to navigate through the turbulent waters of Brexit and rejuvenate ‘Global Britain’ which presents many opportunities for all British Overseas Territories.

“The Cayman Islands Representative and the Government Office in London will continue to be of utmost strategic importance to continue developing alliances and relationships in the UK as well as with the 54 nations of the Commonwealth – activities that create unique opportunities for Cayman’s people and businesses. Dr. Tasha Ebanks Garcia is a highly qualified, experienced and capable Caymanian, in whom I have every confidence. She will be a fantastic Representative for Cayman,” he said.

Some of the representational duties Ebanks Garcia will be responsible for include: facilitating interactions with elected leaders via Cayman’s All Party Parliamentary Group, representing the Cayman Islands within the UK Overseas Territories Association, aiding CIG Ministries with external affairs in the UK, and providing services to Caymanians overseas (primarily students).

Ebanks Garcia joined the civil service in 2013 as a Deputy Chief Officer in the Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs and in 2017 was recruited by the Office of the Deputy Governor (Strategic Reforms Implementation Unit) as the Deputy Chief Advisor.

Ebanks Garcia was a former host for Cayman 27’s Daybreak and host and producer for Cayman 27’s live television talk show “Let’s Talk to the Experts”.

During her work as a former therapist at the Wellness Centre, Dr. Ebanks Garcia worked with at-risk youth facilitating the Passport2Success programme, while also dealing with a client caseload that primarily focused on children and families.