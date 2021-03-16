Police pepperspray suspect resisting arrest

Police used pepperspray on a man who “violently resisted arrested” and assaulted officers on Sunday night, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The officers were responding to a report of suspicious activity on Ashgo Street in George Town, according to a RCIPS press release.

“Whilst investigating, officers approached two men and a juvenile standing near a vehicle. One of the men violently resisted arrest and assaulted the officers, who deployed OC spray and were able to carry out the arrest,” police said.

Two police officers were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released.

Following the arrests, the vehicle was searched and officers recovered suspected cocaine and ganja, along with drug paraphernalia, the RCIPS statement said.

A 21-year-old man, of West Bay, and a 22-year-old man, of George Town, and the juvenile, were arrested on suspicion of consumption and possession of ganja with intent to supply, and possession and consumption of cocaine.

The 21-year-old was also arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting police.

The two men remained in custody Monday as investigations continued, police said.