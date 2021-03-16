Crosstalk debate: West Bay North candidates face off

By
Staff
-

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Subscribe now

Related articlesMore from author

1 COMMENT

  1. There are three initiatives that would get my vote:
    1, Fix the Border Customs that are very slow and cumbersome. Fix policies so people can get product shipped to Cayman efficiently and quickly.
    2. Cayman has terrible road signs. Install and repair road signage at Cayman intersections. Finding an address is currently needlessly difficult.
    3. Start a negotiation with the USA for a Tax Treaty. Even Barbados has a Tax Treaty with the USA.