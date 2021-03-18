Culture at the Cinema: ‘War Horse’

If you have not yet attended a Culture at the Cinema screening at Camana Bay Cinema, there is no better time to start then this Saturday.

The National Theatre’s original stage production of ‘War Horse’, recorded live in London’s West End, will be showing for one night only, starting at 8pm.

Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, ‘War Horse’ has become an international smash hit. Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, the story takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of World War I in France.

Filled with stirring music and songs, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-sized puppets by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

Tickets for ‘War Horse’ are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. One showing on Saturday, 20 March. Doors open at 7pm and screening is at 8pm. There is a licensed bar on the premises. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Buy online here.