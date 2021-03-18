Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious item’ at government building

Firefighters on Wednesday were dispatched to the Government Administration Building to investigate a suspicious item, according to Government Information Services.

The item in question had been left outside GAB since the previous day, GIS said.

“A dynamic risk assessment was undertaken,” a government spokesperson said. “CIFS crews worked with RCIPS and GAB security using safe systems of work to secure the area and confirm the item in question was not deemed hazardous.”

The building was not evacuated and employees went about their day as usual, according to a GIS spokesperson.