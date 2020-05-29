Registering newborn babies during COVID-19

The General Registry has released details of new arrangements whereby parents can register their newborn babies during the COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Thursday, the General Registry has implemented an appointment system so that parents can register babies.

Prior to the pandemic, hospitals would issue parents and the Registrar of Births with a Live Birth Notification Form. The parents would then visit the Registrar of Births at the Government Administration Building with the relevant documentation.

However, the registry office has been closed to the public since March when shelter-in-place regulations were implemented.

Going forward, the General Registry stated that birth registrations can now be done at the Government Administration Building via an appointment system, as follows:

Parents of newborn children will be contacted and information verified over the phone.

Parents will then be given a time to attend the Government Administration Building to sign the registration documents.

Where possible, out of an abundance of caution, parents should not bring their newborn(s) or other children with them for the appointment.

Being on time for the appointment is important; if people run behind schedule, they must call the number provided by the registrar to reschedule (there will be no exceptions).

Based on current COVID-19 protocols, people must ensure they are wearing masks before entering the building or else they will be denied entry.

People with an appointment should go to the front entrance of the Government Administration Building and a member of the security team will direct them from there.

People should not visit the Government Administration Building if they were not given an appointment as entry will be denied.

The registry office will reach out to parents based on the contact details provided by the hospitals where the babies are born. “Therefore, it is vitally important that parents give the most accurate and current contact information to their hospitals,” the General Registry stated.

Only the registration of newborn children is being processed in this manner. Other services provided by the General Registry, including registration of marriages and deaths and receipt of hard copies of birth certificates, will continue to be done through online ordering and kerbside pick-up.

