COVID safety messages appear on bus stops

New messages about staying safe during the COVID-19 crisis have begun appearing on bus shelters throughout Grand Cayman.

The signs have been posted on 22 prime bus-shelter locations, following a recent partnership between Rotary Central, local businesses and government.

Dr. Naude Dreyer of Rotary Central, who manages bus-shelter signage for the charity, said in a press release, “Rotary Central is glad to assist the government with this effort. We would also like to give a huge shout out to our other sponsors who have kindly donated space to support this campaign and get these important messages out. Stay home and stay safe, Cayman!”

The simple but vital messages, which include advice on social distancing and hygiene, were placed on the bus shelters to help inform people who may not or cannot see or listen to the regular government briefings or access information about COVID-19 in other ways.

In a statement, the Cayman Islands government thanked Rotary Central, Burger King, Café Del Sol, Cayman Turtle Centre, Engel and Völkers, Foster’s, ITC Tile, KFC, Ocean Frontiers, and Thompson Quality Homes for their sponsorships of the messages.

“This initiative would not have been possible without them,” said Lisa Parks, government’s head of strategic communications and campaigns. “Stay safe Cayman – we are in this together!”