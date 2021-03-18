‘Rundown’ returns to the Harquail

After a self-imposed quarantine in 2020, due to the global pandemic, ‘Rundown’ has returned in 2021 to spread laughter, not COVID.

Produced by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, Cayman’s most hilarious show is back for its 28th season with its usual laugh-out-loud mix of comedy, satire and songs about living life in Cayman, told through a collection of skits, monologues and music.

The show is rated PG.

Created by then long-time resident Dave Martins in 1991, ‘Rundown’ is now embedded in the cultural psyche of the Cayman public. People look forward to a mention in the show and count it as an honour to be featured.

When it started in 1992, ‘Rundown’ was described as “one step closer to defining Caymanian theatre” by Henry Muttoo, CNCF artistic director, designer and director of the production since 1992. Muttoo has also been its writer since the mid-2000s.

“Rundown has always been a cathartic experience for both the playwright and the audience member who engages in the theatre experience,” he said. “The show loosely reflects on some of what has taken place in our country over the past year, processing it through the lens of humour.

“For almost 30 years, this show has held up a mirror to our collective faces and made us laugh at ourselves and celebrate the quirky bits of our society and the larger-than-life characters in our community. Never pointing fingers, we aim to lift the audience members’ spirits and, perhaps, help them recognise the unique aspects of our culture,” he added.

This year, actor and writer Matt Brown has engaged in the writing process, since contributing to at least two other ‘Rundown’ scripts.

Theatre enthusiast Jevaughnie Ebanks, who has been engaged with CNCF, has also made contributions to the writing in the form of ideas and a short skit that has been adapted.

The 2021 edition will include many familiar faces, as well as some newcomers to the mix.

‘Rundown’ is staged at the Harquail Theatre. It opened on Thursday and has showings on March 19, 20 and 25-27 at 8pm, with performances on March 21 and 28 at 6pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children (16 and under) and seniors 65+ (ID required). They can be purchased online at eventpro.ky or at Funky Tangs, Fosters Camana Bay, Healthcare Pharmacy Grand Harbour and the CNCF office. To reserve tickets, or for more information, email [email protected], call 949-5477 or check out the CNCF’s official Facebook page @caymanculture.