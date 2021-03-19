Elite SC beat defending champions Scholars International 1-0 to claim the CIFA Women’s President’s Cup on Sunday, 14 March, at the Annex.

After 90 minutes of play, the game needed an extra 30 minutes to determine a winner. Elites’ Fiona MacBain, who earned game MVP, scored the lone goal in extra time, to win the prestigious tournament for her team.

Elite’s president Martha Godet told Cayman Compass after the match she was pleased with her players’ resilience in keeping their opponents scoreless over two hours.

“We really didn’t want to go into penalties so that was a very instrumental time for that goal,” said Godet. “It motivated the team to fight harder because, as you can see, all of the legs were tired.”

While MacBain’s goal was the deciding factor in the finals, Godet gave credit to her opposition and praised her team for their determination to achieve the desired results.

“It’s a competition and both teams I think were very strong,” said Godet. “Our team was very pumped up from this afternoon…and we came out here and fought hard and they gave it their all, so I am very proud and happy that we were successful.”

Elite currently leads the Women’s Premier League, having lost only once in 12 games. Godet said she is looking to add the league title to their 2020-21 season.