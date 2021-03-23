The Cayman Brac fire station is set to undergo a major facelift.

This week, government issued a request for proposals on its procurement portal seeking applications from local contractors to upgrade the existing facility near the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

Construction of the Cayman Brac aviation bays, control room and storage area extension at the 57 West End Road, Cayman Brac facility form part of the project.

“The proposed works comprises the construction of approximately 3,078 square feet of building space as well as and external works,” the introductory RFP statement said.

On Tuesday, Government Information Services issued a statement on the planned works saying the Cayman Islands Fire Service “obtained approval of a business case which outlined building improvements, renovations and new facilities at their Cayman Brac fire station site”.

“The project has gone out to public tender this week and the various works are expected to be completed later this year. One of the project’s aims is to refurbish and extend the fire truck parking bays with a view to improving security between the domestic and airside fire and rescue operations,” it said.

1 of 4

The project, the statement added, will also deliver a number of other improvements that supports efficient and effective operations, including the creation of a fit-for-purpose facility to maintain and service the vehicle fleet.

“The refurbishment of a house adjacent to the fire station will also provide accommodation to enable increased rotation of crews to support further development and training,” deputy chief fire officer and lead officer for the project, Brevan Elliot, said.

“This is welcome news for my fire and rescue colleagues working in our Sister Islands, as well as residents, businesses and visitors to Cayman Brac. When these much-needed upgrades are completed, they will see their fire and rescue service operate from vastly improved facilities that will serve local communities on the Brac for years to come,” he said in the statement.

He said the investment in new vehicles and equipment – combined with the CIFS focus on ensuring competent and professional crews that can deploy using safe systems of work – “clearly demonstrate that the CIFS is committed to enhancing public safety and managing risk from fire and rescue related incidents across our Sister Islands.”

Minister for Home Affairs Tara Rivers said government has prioritised investment in the Fire Service to ensure that it was well equipped to serve the community, including Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“Significant progress has been made on the Vehicle Replacement Strategy which has resulted in the addition of ten state-of-the-art vehicles to date to the fleet. A programme of renovations and upgrades to the fire stations has also been implemented,” she said.

Earlier this month Cayman Brac and Little Cayman fire stations received new equipment to bolster fire fighting capabilities.

One of the three new Oshkosh Striker aviation fire and rescue trucks was shipped over to Cayman Brac, while the fire truck previously in service at the airport was relocated to Little Cayman to replace an older model.

“This interim measure will remain in place until two dual-purpose domestic and aviation fire trucks are procured, manufactured and delivered to Little Cayman in 2022,” the government statement added.

Two new Oshkosh Strikers, the statement said, are currently on order, to support the expansion of the Owen Roberts International Airport.

One will be fitted with “high reach extendable turret technology to improve the response to incidents involving larger aircraft,” it added.

Delivery of these appliances is expected later this year.