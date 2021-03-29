Postal and mobile voting update from Elections Supervisor

With first round of mobile voting in 2021 General Election complete, turnout for early voting has so far been encouraging, according to Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Howell.

“We’re very pleased to see these voters taking advantage of the early voting options available to those voters who would have difficulty visiting the polls on General Election day. So far, the processes in place have been working exceptionally well. I sincerely thank the Elections team for their sustained efforts and dedication thus far,” said Mr. Howell.

Elections Office teams facilitated mobile voting throughout the electoral districts in Grand Cayman during the week of 22 – 26 March 2021. A total of 664 mobile voting applications have been approved and of those, 587 mobile voters voted. This number of votes represents 77% of the 765 voters who utilised mobile voting during the 2017 General Election, with just over a week left for voters to apply for mobile voting.

The second opportunity for electors to cast their mobile votes is scheduled to take place across all three islands on Thursday, 8 or Friday 9, April. Further details on this are available at www.elections.ky.

Postal ballots continue to be issued to overseas voters as applications are received. As of Friday, 26 March, a total of 268 postal ballots have been dispatched to voters from all Electoral districts except Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, as no voters from that electoral district have requested postal ballots.

Voters who are currently overseas and those with plans to travel back to the Cayman Islands over the next few weeks are encouraged to apply for postal ballots.

Mobile voting is scheduled for 10 and 11 April for those voters who will not be able to take advantage of postal voting and will not be able to vote at the polls on Election Day due to quarantine restrictions.

If a voter is off-island or otherwise unable to visit the polls on Election Day, there is still time to apply for postal or mobile voting respectively. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, 6 April. Find more information about who can apply and how to submit an application by going to www.elections.ky, emailing [email protected] or by calling the Elections Office at 1 345 949 8047.

Below is the latest data on mobile voting and postal ballots issued.

As of Friday, 26 March Home Visits Static Stations Electoral District Total Applications Voted Not Voted Total Applications Voted Not Voted West Bay Central 70 65 5 24 12 12 West Bay North 43 41 2 8 8 0 West Bay South 25 24 1 3 3 0 West Bay West 11 11 0 8 6 2 Bodden Town East 20 14 6 30 26 4 Bodden Town West 7 5 2 36 29 7 Newlands 18 16 2 40 34 6 Savannah 22 20 2 26 21 5 George Town South 13 12 1 5 5 1 George Town North 6 6 0 4 3 1 Prospect 8 8 0 29 26 3 George Town East 4 4 0 10 10 0 George Town Central 25 24 1 10 10 0 George Town West 27 23 4 7 7 0 Red Bay 0 0 0 15 13 2 North Side 30 27 3 16 15 1 East End 43 40 3 21 19 2 Totals 372 340 32 292 247 42

Postal Issued As of Friday, 26 March Total Bodden Town East 14 Bodden Town West 15 Cayman Brac East 4 East End 6 George Town Central 10 George Town East 16 George Town North 27 George Town South 20 George Town West 16 Newlands 24 North Side 13 Prospect 17 Red Bay 17 Savannah 17 West Bay Central 12 West Bay North 10 West Bay South 20 West Bay West 10 Totals 268