FIFA last week opened disciplinary proceedings against the Cayman Islands Football Association over ‘incidents’ related to Cayman’s 29 March World Cup qualifying match against Canada.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee says CIFA potentially breached two provisions of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, one relating to misconduct of players and officials and the other to “order and security at matches”.

CIFA president Alfredo Whittaker, who served as manager for the national team’s recent overseas matches, issued a statement to the Cayman Compass confirming the proceedings.

“It is nothing major, it’s just a simple misunderstanding…”

“Indeed, there were some allegations that needed clarification by FIFA regarding the Cayman Islands in this case,” Whittaker told the Compass. “I provided FIFA with all the relevant explanations that they were asking for, along with some other paperwork that will put this to rest on the 15th when the disciplinary committee from FIFA will meet.”

A copy of the match commissioner’s report dated 31 March accuses Whittaker of having a “bad attitude” and of sending incorrect PCR tests for Cayman’s players and team officials, which led to the qualifier being postponed by one day.

Cayman lost the match, 11-0.

A copy of a 31 March letter, written on FIFA letterhead and sent to CIFA, reads:

“The match date was planned on 28 March 2021 but it has been postponed to 29 March 2021 because the Team Manager, Alfredo Whittaker, from Cayman Islands FA, sent incorrect PCR tests of the local Players and Team Officials.

Additionally, the match commissioner’s report mentions that, “… there was not a good communication with the Team Manager, Alfredo Whittaker, who showed bad attitude when the Match Commissioner requested the passport checking list.”

The match commissioner also accused CIFA of not providing pieces of equipment and match personnel it had agreed to provide.

Whittaker added that the situation is currently being resolved.

“There is really nothing that worries me,” he said. “It is nothing major, it’s just a simple misunderstanding with me and the match commissioner for the game against Canada.

“It is important to be clear that it is not a disciplinary sanction, it’s just a disciplinary hearing for more of clarification than anything else,” said Whittaker.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee will review the matter on 15 April, according to the letter, which was signed by head of the disciplinary department, Carlos Schneider.

(Seaford Russell Jr. contributed to this report).