Swimmers hit the pool for the inaugural Spring Splash junior and senior meet last month at the Camana Bay Aquatic Centre.

“It’s a good time to test the waters a little bit and try something different.”

The three-day competition, held 26-28 March, was organised league style, something Camana Bay Aquatic Club head coach Hayley Palmer said was a breath of fresh air for the athletes.

“Because this is a new thing and because we are not able to go off island… and race internationally, which is what we would normally do at this point; we… figured it’s a good time to test the waters a little bit and try something different,” Palmer told the Cayman Compass.

Palmer’s team won the junior league, edging out Stingray Swim Club and Seven Mile Swimmers to win one of the two ‘Golden Conch’ trophies. In the senior league, SMS took first, followed by CBAC and SSC.

“The idea behind it is, it is all team-based,” said Palmer. “So, all the swimmers contribute points to their team totals and then you look at the winner of the league.”

Junior results

1st Camana Bay Aquatic Club

2nd Stingray Swim Club

3rd Seven Mile Swimmers Senior results

1st Seven Mile Swimmers

2nd Camana Bay Aquatic Club

3rd Stingray Swim Club

However, with only three clubs competing, she said she welcomed the idea of inviting school teams to participate next time.

“I think one of the best ways to run this type of format is to be within schools,” she said. “I would love to see us expand to that.”

Palmer said she would also like to hold the Spring Splash every year if it doesn’t conflict with other scheduled meets.

“In terms of it becoming annual, that’s something the coaches and (Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association) would have to talk about when looking at our calendar to see if it may fit, but I would love to see this moving forward.”