‘Bows and Stilettos’ pageant fundraiser at GTYC

The Miss World Cayman Islands pageant organisation will be hosting its second annual Bows and Stilettos evening at the George Town Yacht Club on Friday night.

The fundraiser, starting at 8pm, will feature drink specials, Baileys cocktails and a silent auction. Guitarist extraordinaire, Nathan Herrera, will make an appearance, and music for the rest of the night will be provided by DJs Lin and Atom Skillz.

The Miss World contestants will be at the event to introduce themselves to the public, leading up to the pageant, which is scheduled for 29 May at the Harquail Theatre. Guests can also meet Jaci Patrick, the reigning Miss World Cayman Islands.

They also have a tour of the Brac with the Youth Services Unit booked from 16-18 April, with stops at the Bluff Playfield and Aston Rutty Centre on the schedule.

Tickets for Bows and Stilettos are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Ladies are encouraged to wear their best stilettos and gentlemen, their best bows. Buy tickets online at Eventpro. For more information about the Miss World Cayman Islands pageant, visit the Facebook page here.