With the blue iguana breeding season under way, the Blue Iguana Conservation facility is warning drivers to watch out for the endangered species on local roads.

“We are currently in the blue iguana breeding season and you may observe iguanas on the

road as they roam to find partners and territories. Please be mindful to slow down, give iguanas a wide berth on the road and do not hit them with your car,” a notice from Blue Iguana Conservation, previously called the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme, stated.

Each year, several adult iguanas are struck by vehicles, and there were even a number of fatalities last season when lockdown kept many cars off the roads.

“This issue mainly affects mature adult iguanas and every loss is a huge blow to breeding and conservation efforts for this species,” the facility noted.

The Blue Iguana Recovery Programme began in 1990, with the aim to restore the wild population of the endemic animals to 1,000. It reached that goal by 2018, and then transitioned to the Blue Iguana Conservation programme in 2019 with a new focus of sustainably conserving the native species of Grand Cayman.