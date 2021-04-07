New police area commander for Sister Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has appointed Inspector Ian Yearwood as the new area commander for the Sister Islands. He succeeds Acting Inspector Kevin Bogle in the role.

Bogle, who held the position for two years, has returned to uniform policing duties on Grand Cayman.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, Yearwood has already completed the hand-over process with Bogle.

Yearwood has worked previously as a duty inspector at three districts on Grand Cayman, and has also headed up the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and the Community Policing Unit. He has served as marine commander in the Joint Marine Unit and acted as the governor’s aide de camp for several years.

According to his biographical information in the release, Yearwood joined the RCIPS in 1999 after spending nine years in the Royal Barbados Police Force. He has 30 years of policing experience.

Over the next few weeks, he plans to assess policing coverage and performance, and community needs, on the Sister Islands.

The release noted that an early assessment of issues on the islands identified as problems reckless driving and vehicle collisions which resulted in serious injuries. Yearwood is expected to draw on his experience from working in the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit to devise a plan of action to reduce serious collisions and encourage good driving behaviours.

“Road and Community Policing is my passion and has been stamped into my career over the years,” Yearwood said in the release. “It is my belief that Community Policing is the heart of policing the closely knitted communities of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and I intend to do my part to ensure that the officers under my command for the next two years, work towards building a stronger bond with the community, which will hopefully encourage communication and discourage the occurrence of crime.”

Yearwood will be making visits and patrols to get to know members of the community on an individual basis and he encourages them to visit him and discuss their ideas and concerns, the release stated. Anyone interested in speaking with him can call the Cayman Brac Police Station on 948-0331.