On the heels of being named a ‘focus sport’ by the Cayman Islands government, the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation is looking to hire its first-ever full-time technical director.

Federation president Kennedy McGowan, in a statement issued to the Compass, said he is looking forward to a fresh start for volleyball in Cayman with the sport recently granted an additional $125,000 above the original $25,000 stipulated in the budget for the Department of Sports.

“This is an extremely exciting year,” said McGowan. “We are building our sport from the grassroots and attracting young Caymanians while also positioning ourselves to produce elite junior and senior class players for international competitions.”

The technical director’s responsibilities will include increasing youth participation in both indoor and beach volleyball, while developing the Junior Elite Programme ,“which will serve as a pipeline for national teams”, the release noted.

The federation’s public relations officer, Sheree Harrison, whose daughter Marissa has represented Cayman in beach volleyball and is on the California Polytechnic State University squad, told the Compass that Trevor Theroulde arrived in Cayman this month to serve as interim technical director through a “previously agreed collaboration” with the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), until the recruitment process is complete.

“Through NORCECA and [FIVB], Trevor has worked with Cayman’s volleyball national teams and development programmes many times over the years, and we are excited to have him back,” Harrison added.

According to Harrison, CIVF are “very close” to finalising the plan for the permanent technical director.