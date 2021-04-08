COVID-19 vaccination schedule 12-24 April

Effective Monday 12th April 2021, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at ORIA will be offering dose 1 & dose 2 vaccines to all persons 16 years and over, regardless of surname. Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident.

Operational hours at the ORIA COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic have also been extended to better accommodate the public’s varying work schedules.