Williams and Eden face off for the district debates

Political hopefuls Jeanna Williams and Malcolm Eden say visible representation and unemployment are the two main issues they believe are plaguing their constituents.

Williams and Eden faced off against each other on the Cayman Crosstalk’s 17th district debate on Wednesday 7 April. Both candidates are contesting the Savannah seat alongside fellow independent candidate Heather Bodden, who was unable to attend.

Williams, a newcomer to the pollical scene, said she had canvassed her potential constituents and visible representation was the largest issue.

“Honestly, the biggest thing that I heard from them was that they just would like a presence from their representatives, whoever is elected next,” said Williams she added that flooding, street lighting and speeding were other issues brought to her attention.

Eden is also a newcomer to the political scene and the son of the incumbent MP for Savannah, Anthony Eden, who is not running for re-election to the seat in the election.

If elected, Eden said he hoped to address job opportunities for Caymanians among other things.

“What stands out is sort of a lack of opportunities,” said Eden.

He added, “I think that we, as a country, need to find solutions for finding employment for those who are in need of assistance and those are some of the areas I would like to focus on primarily.”

He was also asked how his political stance differs, if at all, from his father.

He replied, “I think my father and I are two different individuals. Having said that, a lot of what I have put forward and what I stand for, and the ethics that I stand for, have been engraved in me by my dad”.

He added that, while he believes marriage should remain a union between a man and a woman, he does believe the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community should be protected.

“I think this is what I would like to clarify, that within our community, we have to have regard for the rights of those in the LGBTQ community, and we have to look out for their needs as well, and I think that is where some would say I differ from my dad,” said Eden.

Williams said she too would look to protect the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community if she was elected.

“At the end of the day, as for as the LGBTQ community, the civil partnerships, again people must love everyone and that’s my stance on that,” she said. “As human beings its not something that I think should be judged.”

Both Eden and Williams said, if elected, they would seek a ministerial role.