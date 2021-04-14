Elections Office staff began their duties early Wednesday morning dispatching ballot boxes and ballot papers under police guard from the Government Administration Building as Cayman’s general elections officially kicked off.

The hundreds of men and women charged with the responsibility of conducting local polls gathered at the Elgin Avenue building, which will serve as the Elections Office command centre for the day, where they began their official duties with a prayer.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell, in a brief interview with the Cayman Compass, said overnight the ballot boxes were checked and stored in a locked room which was then closed with an official seal.

That seal was broken Wednesday morning for the equipment and materials to be dispatched to the 17 polling stations in Grand Cayman.

“We came in here about 4:30am, got them [the boxes] sorted and loaded onto the buses, along with a couple of police officers for each station. So you have 17 buses departing to their electoral districts… they will set up their polling stations and standby for the countdown to 7am to open the polls,” he explained.

The boxes and ballots were loaded on to Elections Office-designated school buses for transport.

Howell said his team is ready for the long day ahead.

He reminded voters that they can vote using government-issued IDs if they have not collected their official voter’s ID from the Elections Office.

“If you have any other form of official ID that is good enough… come on out. Even if you do not any ID, come out, someone there may be able to identify you and give you an oath so you can declare who you are, so you can vote under those circumstances,” he said.

Howell also addressed the last-minute amendment to the elections rules which allows postal ballots to be mixed with ballots cast on polling day and counted together.

Elections Day is here! We check in with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell as ballot boxes are dispatched from Government Administration Building. Posted by Cayman Compass on Wednesday, April 14, 2021