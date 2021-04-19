Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Spult (spul’t) Adverb – From West Bay; 1. Spoiled; having the character or disposition harmed by pampering or oversolicitous attention. 2. Rude and unruly. 3. Full of contempt for rules. 4. Of the impression that one’s own self-interests are predominant over all others. E.g. “David always be goin’ on spult cuz he cyah get he way all da time.”