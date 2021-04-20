Derek Chauvin convicted on all three counts over George Floyd killing

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of all three charges he was facing in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin stood trial on second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. Face hidden behind a mask, Chauvin did not appear to react as the verdict was delivered.

Thousands of people outside a Minneapolis courtroom and the rest of the world watched on as the jury delivered its verdict over the high-profile killing.

When they heard the verdict, those outside the courtroom met the result with tears and chanting of “the people united, will never be defeated”.

The trial lasted three weeks, in what many perceive to be a watershed moment for the issue of equal rights and police brutality in the US.

Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes last May. The killing sparked ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests across the world.

Sentencing is scheduled for eight weeks from now. Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he was handcuffed and taken into custody until that time.