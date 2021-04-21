Logic launches Wireless Broadband internet in the Eastern Districts

Logic announced today that it has launched a new fixed wireless home internet service in the Eastern Districts of Grand Cayman bringing broadband internet speeds to this underserved area.

‘We are excited to finally be able to offer residents and businesses in the Eastern Districts of the island a great internet experience.’ said Rob McNabb CEO of Logic. ‘It’s been far too long that they’ve gone without an internet product that can meet all of their needs.’

Logic’s new unlimited 4G LTE broadband service offers internet speeds of 10mbps for $65 and 30mbps for $105. Anyone east of Frank Sound Road can subscribe to the new service and even customers within a 2 mile radius west of Frank Sound Road will be covered. (See coverage map below).

Logic plans to expand its fixed wireless internet coverage over the coming year along with its fibre to the home footprint to cover 100% of Grand Cayman and the sister islands with a reliable broadband internet product. The fixed wireless network will also be upgradeable to 5G in the future, which will deliver even faster speeds to homes.

‘OfReg has done a good job pushing us to expand our broadband coverage and we are happy to say that we now cover approximately 90% of the population of Grand Cayman with broadband internet.’ said McNabb. ‘And we are pushing hard to cover the rest of Cayman as soon as we can.’

Customers that are interested in Logic’s new internet service in the Eastern Districts can call 745-5555 or email [email protected] to sign up.