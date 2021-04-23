It was the million-dollar question that nearly every candidate was asked at some point or other on the campaign trail – “Would you work with McKeeva Bush?”

The Progressives-led government was heavily criticised for failing to act to remove Bush from the speaker’s chair following his conviction in December for assaulting the female bar manager at the Coral Beach bar. When the opposition, led at the time by Arden McLean, called for a vote of no-confidence in Bush, government moved for a snap election rather than reconvene the house.

As it turned out, Bush was narrowly re-elected in his West Bay West constituency and became the kingmaker in the backroom negotiations to form a government, agreeing a deal with now premier Wayne Panton to retain the prestigious post.

During the campaign, candidates had given different views on whether they would align with Bush to form a government.

Here is what they said.