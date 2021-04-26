A 42-year-old George Town man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

According to a police press release, on Sunday evening, officers of the Firearms Response Unit, on patrol in George Town, approached a man who they described as “behaving suspiciously”.

Police officers detained the man at an address on Anthony Drive and searched him, recovering a loaded black handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, where he remains as investigations continue.