According to the daily update issued by the Ministry of Health on Monday, seven people have tested positive for COVID-19, out of 561 tests carried out since Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, reported that the cases are confined to arriving travellers, who tested positive following routine screening.

This brings the total number of active cases in Cayman to 18, as of Monday. Two among the number are displaying symptoms, but none have required hospitalisation.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date is 65,286, the update adds.

Out of an estimated population of 65,000, 54% (or 35,307) have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 46% completing the two-dose course.

The update also states that over a billion (1,026,495,984) COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered worldwide according to data collected from 214 locations by the Financial Times coronavirus vaccine tracker.