The search is on for John McArthur Hurlston who fled the courthouse on Wednesday, 21 April, in an attempt to escape arrest.

Hurlston, 57, of West Bay, who was before the courts to be sentenced for a breach of curfew, received a conditional discharge and fined $100 for costs.

The Cayman Compass understands that, upon completion of the sentencing, Hurlston learned police were on their way to arrest him for an unrelated matter. However, before officers arrived, Hurlston hurried out of the courtroom, down the stairs, past the court’s security staff and out into Heroes Square.

Several people who witnessed the event as it unfolded said an auxiliary officer attempted to chase Hurlston on foot. However, the officer eventually lost sight of him, after Hurlston scaled several fences along Bodden Road, off North Church Street, in George Town.

Witnesses say that, at the time of the daring daylight escape, there were several officers stationed about 300 feet away from the courthouse outside the Parliament building. The officers were part of the preparations for the swearing-in of the independent-led PACT government scheduled for later that day. It is not clear if they were aware of Hurlston’s attempt to evade police; however, witnesses say none of them intervened.

The Compass reached out to the RCIPS for a comment on the matter. Questions about why Hurlston was wanted, and why officers outside Parliament did not intervene were not answered by publication time.