Police have confirmed that Tiffany Seymour, wife of Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, will not be prosecuted for an alleged breach of curfew.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service had investigated if Seymour had breached soft-curfew regulations in April.

On Wednesday, the RCIPS, in a one-sentence statement, confirmed that there “will be no prosecution” against Seymour.

Police did not give a reason for the decision.

When contacted by the Cayman Compass to request more information, an RCIPS spokesman said the police will not be commenting any further on the investigation at this time.

Health Minister Seymour, when reached by the Compass for a reaction to the latest development, simply said, “No comment.”

Last month, police completed the investigation into allegations that the minister’s wife had attended an exercise session with a personal trainer at her home, in contravention of soft-curfew regulations.

The allegations surfaced on a Cayman Marl Road post in April. The site stated that Tiffany Seymour had posted Instagram photos of the training session.

Cayman Marl Road featured the incident under the headline ‘Jackass of the Week’.

Police subsequently launched a probe into the claims following “a number of reports to RCIPS concerning this matter”.

Following the publication of that article, Cayman News Service reporter Wendy Ledger questioned the health minister about the allegations at the daily COVID-19 press briefing on 27 April. Seymour replied that it would take a “brave” person to ask him such a question.

“I don’t know who would be that stupid,” he told Ledger, before talking about Mary and Joseph, and about Jesus riding a donkey, a “jackass”, rather than getting a horse.

That bizarre exchange led to what Premier Alden McLaughlin described the next day as an “absolute firestorm” on social media. Commenting on the questioning the health minister had faced, the premier said that he did not want the briefings to descend into a “circus” nor “gotcha” journalism.