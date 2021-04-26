COVID-19 vaccination schedule 26 April – 8 May

The Public Health Department has published the latest schedule for the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic 26 April-8 May 2021. Dose 1 & 2 remain available to all persons over the age of 16, regardless of surname.

Friday April 30th the vaccine will be administered in Camana Bay at the old Cayman MAC Store. Please check the vaccine schedule for various times and locations.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:

COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (regardless of surname).

Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident

Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form here

Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)

Park in the long-term parking lot.

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Facemasks required.

Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.