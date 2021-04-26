Welcome to OtisHome – a new superior residential air conditioning solution bringing the most advanced home air care technology and quality service right to your doorstep.

OtisAir, Cayman’s premier commercial air-conditioning and refrigeration company, has rebranded and created a new division – OtisHome – to better serve the unique needs of Cayman’s residential customer base.

For too long residential customers have struggled with the level of air conditioning service delivery. With the hottest time of the year fast approaching OtisAir understood the importance of developing a service delivery solution that would provide the residential community with superior customer service and quality home air care.

Superior Service Delivery through Technology

Using one of the industries most advanced customer service management technologies, OtisHome provides seamless service delivery for every stage of the customer journey. This unique technology provides a wide range of benefits for residential customers.

• Save time. Never wait at home for a technician again! OtisHome will send you a text, email or voicemail to let you know your technician is on their way! You can even track us on your mobile device, so you know when we are close to home.

• Save money. No more receiving high priced quotes weeks after repair. Our digital price book allows customers to see product and pricing options onsite. We can even deliver a quote for materials and labour on the spot so you can make the best pricing decision for you and your family.

• Reduce stress. Never worry about remembering your last service check. Leave this to us! We will keep track of your work order history and send you a text or email when it is time for your next service.

• Provide you comfort. You are welcoming us into your home and we want to build a trusted relationship with you and your family. You will be provided with your technician picture and credentials before they enter your home so you can rest easy.

• Get you back to being cool. In the summer months it is important you and your family stay cool. Your work order history is placed onto our unique service app. If it is time to replace a major part, the technician will have this on hand and ready to repair on the spot. We will even provide invoicing, payment options and schedule our next visit onsite.

Expert Advice

With over 20 years’ experience OtisHome’s highly skilled team of technicians and support staff provide quality home air care solutions and superior customer service.

Superior Solutions

OtisHome is more than just an air conditioning business we are a full-service Residential Air Conditioning Company providing superior Installation, Maintenance & Repair and Clean Air Solutions. Partnering with some of the world’s best air solution brands OtisHome is a safe, reliable, and quality solution you can trust.

Call: 640.HOME (4663)

Email: [email protected]

Website: otishome.ky