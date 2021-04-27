Sunset Football Club have advanced to the semifinals in the Cayman Islands Football Association Women’s FA Cup tournament after defeating Latinos FC 15-0 in their match on Saturday, 24 April, at the Annex.

Sunset’s dominating win came as no surprise to football fans as it has become a trend for Latinos to lose their matches by double digits.

Shayana Windsor wasted no time for the winning side, scoring the first goal two minutes into the game, followed by another from teammate Molly Kehoe seconds after. Windsor scored once more later in the game while Kehoe went on to score three more times in the 12th, 21st and 56th minutes.

Hannah Scott scored once in the 13th minute, followed by Alexia Bromfield in the 17th. Chloe Bentick-Lalli matched Kehoe’s output, scoring four times, while teammates Eve Nicholson, Sofia Watler and Megan Ehman each contributed a single goal.

Sunset will play Roma Fusion in the CIFA FA Cup semifinals on Sunday, 2 May at the Annex.