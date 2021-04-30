BOB FM goes GOLD

In early 2016, 94.9 BOB FM introduced a mix of music from the ’80 and ’90s, etc., with some ’00s in there for good measure.

Although it has been fun, all good things must come to an end, and BOB is leaving our islands for good.

At 7am on Friday, 30 April, Compass Media is excited to introduce GOLD — Cayman’s Greatest Hits.

GOLD is playing the greatest hits from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. After extensive research, Cayman told us what it wanted from a radio station and we listened: A station playing the biggest songs from four decades; the songs you know and love!

Studies have shown that around the world, classic hits radio stations are becoming the most popular, because the songs remind the listeners of better times and moments in their live that are special.

Radio Operations Manager Mark Lee, stated, “We’re super excited about this rebranding. BOB introduced the concept of multiple decades, but GOLD will deliver only the hits. Every single song will be recognisable to the listener from the most iconic artists of all time.”

At work, at home, or on the beach, GOLD is the perfect soundtrack to your day; will make you feel good; and hopefully put a smile on your face.

If you love the ’80s, you’re going to especially love GOLD with artists like Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Queen and more on the roster.