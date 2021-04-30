Three-time Olympian, sprinter Kemar Hyman, shares his daily health routines for anyone trying to stay healthy and fit throughout the year.

1. Drinking water: Very essential

2. Meditation: Another highly important key to keep me grounded on a day-to-day basis – 10 or more minutes of quiet time before doing anything in the mornings.

3. Reading: So that I can continue learning. This takes my mind off track and field. It also helps me to become a better person. Never stop learning.

4. Listening to podcast vs. music apps: I tend to gravitate more towards podcasts, for example business-related and self-development, which has helped me in my journey of life.

5. Sleeping: 7-8 hours on average.

6. Weekly massages: to recover to perform at [my best] at age 31 is key for a longer career.

7. Spending quality time with family: Best memories to have in life.

8. Stretching: Keeping my flexibility for competitions.

9. Drinking or eating your greens: [This is] great for energy when at work or working out. Also [it] can boost your immune system with many more benefits.

10. Epsom salt baths: For 15-20 minutes to recover from all the strenuous workouts each week, which is very important for athletes.